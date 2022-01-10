Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni to make her first public appearance, in his Netflix show "I'm Not Done Yet"

Famous comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make his OTT debut on Netflix. He is going to perform as the standup comedian and the show's title is "I’m Not Done Yet"

Earlier, Kapil Sharma shared the BTS video of himself and wrote “first standup special” on Instagram. In the video, Kapil is been seen introducing himself by saying “Hi this is Kapil Sharma and I'm from Amritsar and I'm done with my English. Thank you.”

The trailer further shows that Kapil's wife Ginni makes her first public appearance. The comedian also revealed his wife's reaction to the title of the show, Kapil Sharma told that his wife threw the pillow on him after hearing the title, Ginni said “We've had two kids in a year and a half, what's your plan?”

He further said that his father wanted him to marry his relative's daughter but Kapil new whom he wants to settle down with “But I knew whom to settle down with, she was Ginni, my wife" Kapil added.

He goes on to ask her a question from the stage, "Ek scooter wale ladke se kya sochkar pyaar kia" Ginni in the audience replies I thought everyone loves a rich guy. Maine socha is gareeb ka bhala kardu."

Which left everyone in splits.

I’m Not Done Yet will release on Netflix on January 28.