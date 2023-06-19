Karan-Drisha reception: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, B-town celebs grace the event in style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : As Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are ending their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday night, B-town celebs graced the event in style.

Sunny Deol chose a black Pantsuit for the occasion.

Prem Chopra arrived with his wife at the reception. Prem wore a black Pantsuit. On the other hand, his wife opted for a classic black and golden salwar suit.

Bobby Deol came with her wife Tanya Deol and son. Bobby and his son opted for a blue pantsuit, teaming it up with a white shirt while Tanya sported a golden saree.

Karan's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra also showed up for the celebration. Shatrughan Sinha was also spotted with him.

Subhash Ghai was spotted with Suniel Shetty. Ace filmmaker was also seen at the reception of Karan Deol. Suniel Shetty also graced the special occasion. While 'Taal' director opted for the Kurta set, Suniel looked stunning in a black suit.

Raj Babbar chose a black suit for the occasion.

Abhay Deol also sported a blue Kurta with a matching jacket.

Salman Khan also arrived for the grand reception of Karan Deol. He looked dapper in his blue coloured suit.

Aamir Khan opted for a simple look at the reception. He was dressed in a kurta and jeans.

Jackie Shroff arrived at the reception in his unique style. He was seen wearing a blue coat with jeans.

Poonam Dhillon looked elegant in an embroidered sari.

Film director Rajiv Rai arrived at the reception in a black suit that he teamed up with a white shirt and a tie.

Kapil Sharma arrived with his wife Ginni. Kapil wore a black pantsuit. While Ginni wore a black suit.

Meanwhile, talking about the bride and groom, for the reception, they opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks.

Drisha was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length shimmery gown with a small trail at the bottom while Karan opted for a blingy black suit.

She kept her hair open and opted for neutral-toned makeup. They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking adorable.

Well, talking about their wedding, the two tied the knot at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Sunday morning. The groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look.

Groom's father Sunny Deol looked dapper in a green-hued kurta and a red Punjbai-style turban.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

