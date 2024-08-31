Karan Johar: Amitabh Bachchan exudes an aura that is beyond your understanding

Mumbai, Aug 31 Filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken about how he relates megastar Amitabh Bachchan with "power" and the late spiritual leader with "peace".

Karan was speaking on the podcast “Jaane Mann” with host Jai Madaan, where he was asked about whom he relates the words “peace” and “power” with.

Talking about power, Karan said: “Amitabh Bachchan, I think he has the power of his being when he enters a room. I feel he has that power that most people will stand up and they don’t know why they are standing up.”

“He exudes an aura that is beyond your understanding of what an energy or power is. That is true power. Magnetism.”

Asked about peace, he said: “A gentleman who is no more amongst us anymore his name is Dada Vaswani. I’ve never felt more at peace than I was with him in an encounter I had with him in front of 50,000 people and I interviewed him and I had never really been moved by people in the spiritual world. But I was very moved by his presence and I felt at peace.”

In the podcast, Karan, who last helmed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”, said that he is proud of his journey as a human being and he wouldn’t trade a thing to live it any differently.

He said: "I was never like the other boys—their interests, their style, their sports—it just wasn’t me. It took me years to understand that I don’t owe anyone an apology for being different. I’ve embraced who I am, and that’s become my power”.

“To this day, I have never regretted the way I’ve lived or the work I’ve pursued. Everything I do is for me, unapologetically. I just want to live my truth."

