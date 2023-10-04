Karan Johar announces Koffee With Karan 8, after failure of season 7

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back with a new season of his talk show, Koffee With Karan. He announced it on Wednesday with a teaser of the show, which will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 26.In the teaser, Karan meets his conscience, who addresses all the criticism the seventh season of Koffee With Karan received last year. Karan’s conscience, played by himself, asks the filmmaker, “Did someone put something in your coffee last season? The conversations were so meh, they were so thanda. You could have called it Cold Coffee with Karan. Were those ‘cheese’ jokes with your nepo babies supposed to be funny? A 50-year-old asking 20-year-olds about their sex lives? Lame.”

Karan accepts that he could have done “little” better last season. But now the filmmaker is all set to return with the new season where he will try to reinvent himself by inviting ‘grandkids, newly married celebrity couples or cricketers’ to the new season of the chat show. He concludes, “I am brewing season 8, it’s going to be great.” Karan promised some ‘no-filter’ conversations with the celebrities from the film industry in the new season. He said in a statement, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting the new season of Koffee with Karan – and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and a lot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no-filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love.”

