Karan Johar celebrates one year of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' with heartfelt note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : As 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt clocked one year since its release, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew with a heartfelt note.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Karan shared memorable glimpses from the film, celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Alongside the post, he wrote a long note sharing his emotions and thanking everyone involved in the film.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today - and I am so heppy...so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I'm so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!!", Karan Johar wrote on Instagram.

"@ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came...I saw and they conquered...love you both from last life...Honoured to have directed Jaya aunty again, she was the most loved actor on our set! Love you so much aunty J!," the post further read.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C98_lL1yKg3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Calling it a 'privilege' to direct legends Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, Karan wrote, "Privileged to have directed legends @azmishabana18 ji and @aapkadharam ji. When we finished working with them I felt like singing "Abhi na jao chodke...ke dil abhi bhara nahi" to them! The best ensemble any filmmaker could have asked for - @totaroychoudhury, @utterlychurni, @kshiteejog, Aamir, @anjalidineshanand, @namitdas, @abhinavsharma5 ...love and immense respect for all of you!."

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was released on July 28, last year. The film received much love from the audience, becoming a major hit.

The movie also starred veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor