Karan Johar gets emotional as he remembers father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary

Director and producer Karan Johar shared a throwback picture with his father Yash Johar on Wednesday.Taking to Instagram, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director dropped the photo on his story, which he captioned, "Blessings", followed by joined hands emoticon.In the throwback picture, Karan could be seen posing with his father, with his hands on Yash's shoulders. Dharma Productions was founded by late producer Yash Johar in 1976, with its first production venture titled 'Dostana' starring Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Kjo is awaiting the release of Brahmastra which is one of the highly anticipated films of this year as it has been in the news ever since the makers announced it in 2017. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in 2019 but was delayed. Then, they planned to release it in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they again had to postpone the release. The movie will be released in three parts, and the first part is releasing on September 9. Johar is also returning as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. It is slated to release next year in February.

