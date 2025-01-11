Karan Johar grabs eyeballs on meal outing with his ‘Nepo baby’ T-shirt

Mumbai, Jan 11 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, recently stepped out for a dinner with Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

However, it was KJo’s sartorial choice that grabbed the eyeballs. The producer-director wore a T-shirt which read, “Nepo Baby”. KJo paired his outfit with a pair of black trousers and sneakers.

Gauri and KJo were also joined by Malaika Arora. A video shared by a paparazzi account shows them exiting an upmarket restaurant in the city as they got clicked during the night.

While Gauri was seen in a golden dress and matching blazer, Malaika Arora wore a long red bodycon dress.

Earlier, KJo was in the news for his radical weight loss as he appeared quite lean in his recent pictures. Social media was adrift with netizens speculating if he is taking the weight loss drug Ozempic. However, KJo had clarified in his Instagram story that his weight loss was the result of "being healthy and eating well”.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently made headlines for selling a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions to Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla.

As per an official announcement, Serene Productions invested over Rs 1,000 crore in Dharma Productions, securing a 50 percent stake, while Johar will maintain the remaining 50 percent ownership.

The statement read, “India's entertainment industry has experienced remarkable growth, driven by increasing digital penetration and a diverse audience seeking high-quality content across multiple platforms with growing global relevance. This strategic partnership between Serene Productions and Dharma is designed to capitalize on these opportunities by combining Dharma’s rich legacy in storytelling with Adar Poonawalla’s strategic acumen and resources”.

Amidst this move, Karan Johar shared a cryptic post on his Instagram where he talked about competition. His post read, “'Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating”.

On the work front, Karan’s production company, Dharmatic Entertainment, most recently produced the streaming show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. The third season premiered on Netflix last year.

