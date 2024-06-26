Karan Johar pays heartfelt tribute to dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary, says, "...has left a legacy of love"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his father and producer Yash Johar on his death anniversary. He shared a series of pictures of his dad and wrote a long and heartfelt note expressing his love and gratitude for him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director, shared a series of throwback pictures of his father with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Yash Chopra, and other well-known faces of the industry. Along with the pictures, he wrote an emotional note remembering his father and said he feels "proud" to be his son.

He wrote that it was his "worst nightmare" for him to find out about his father's illness. "I can't believe it's been 20 years.......My biggest fear was losing a parent... August 2nd,2003 my father told me he had a malignant tumour... my worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith... but the worst thing about instincts are that....they never lie....He left us 10 months after .... We lost him ... but we gained every inch of his mammoth goodwill...."

Karan Johar mentioned that he left a legacy behind him and he is "proud" to be his son, "I was so proud to be the son of the most solid, soulful and selfless man... he put his relationships above everything else... and has left a legacy of love that my mother and I still live by ....I wish he knew our children ... but I do know he's watching over them and us....all the time ...Love you Papa..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8p81NJILx7/utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Yash Johar, who passed away from cancer on June 26, 2004, was a prolific film producer. His notable works include classics such as 'Dostana,' 'Duniya,' 'Agneepath,' 'Gumrah,' 'Duplicate,' and iconic hits like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Kill'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film trailer.

The trailer begins with Lakshya proposing to his girlfriend Tanya Maniktala on a train. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train. Lakshya, who is termed as not an "ordinary soldier" in the trailer, unleashes a bloodbath to protect his love and near ones.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theatres on July 5, 2024.

It earned great reviews for its thrilling action scenes, marking Lakshya as a rising star in the film industry.

Lakshya was initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor