Karan Johar pens down adorable birthday wish for twins Roohi, Yash

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, on Tuesday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for his twins Roohi and Yash.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video which he captioned, "Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today... this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her... she's the pillar all 3 of us lean on! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind... dada loves you to the moon and back! I would like to take a beat to thank."

In the video, Karan shared some glimpses from Roohi and Yash's recent birthday bash.

Soon after he shared the video, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and sweet birthday wishes for the kids.

Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, " Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash. You guys are the cutest."

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Happy birthday cuties."

Karisma Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday to Roohi and Yash."

Farah Khan wrote, "What a party! N donald duck touching my feet was the cherry on the birthday cake."

On February 1 this year, Karan hosted a birthday party for his twins, Roohi and Yash, in Mumbai. In which many B-town celebs marked their presence. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, celebs attended the bash with their little ones.

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

On the work front, Karan Johar will be soon making his directorial comeback with the upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

