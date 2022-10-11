Karan Johar pens special birthday post for Amitabh Bachchan feels grateful for directing him

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Indian cinema, turns 80 today. But it is not just his enigmatic on-screen presence, Big B manages to make heads turn off-camera, too. On the special day social media is filled with wishes for the Sholay actor. Filmmaker Karan Johar has also shared a special post for AB Sr.

The director writes, “AMITABH BACHCHAN is not just an institution, a Legend , a Masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema.”He continued, adding, “A feeling that trained our minds to what a HERO in cinema is and must always be … A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever ….

I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography… blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room.”The conclusion of his post reads, “There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours.” The multiple-picture post features a couple of portraits of the Don actor, while a few feature him with Karan. To mark the occasion, the Film Heritage Foundation announced a four-day film festival. In the film festival, Bachchan Back To The Beginning, presented 11 films of Big B over 22 theatres all around India.