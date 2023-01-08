Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan motivated him to produce movies when he was clueless about film business

Karan Johar undoubtedly is one of the biggest film-makers of the country, his production firm Dharma is counted as one of Bollywood's top banners. The producer-director was recently on a podcast where he spoke about the business of movies and how his company has grown into what it is. Recently, Karan revealed how SRK motivated him ahead of his production debut.2015 supernatural horror film Kaal marked KJo's debut as a producer. While backing a movie for the first time, Karan was absolutely clueless about how to sell it. It was Shah Rukh Khan who had motivated him to take the plunge.

In a podcast, the My Name is Khan director recalled his conversation with SRK. “We were making a film called Kaal and I was like maybe we should not make this film. I remember Shah Rukh called me and said, ‘It’s a smaller film, you should make it.’ He was like, ‘Make your mistakes, learn from your mistakes.’ Then we made Kaal clueless about how to produce and how to sell, and then we made films one after the other,” said Karan. Kaal featured John Abraham, Ajay Devgan, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol among others. Shah Rukh was also seen in the movie in a special cameo for the dance number Kaal Dhamaal. SRK also co-produced the movie with Karan. In this podcast, KJo revealed that while 'Student Of The Year' had done well at the box-office, above 70 crore, he still suffered a loss of about 15-20 crore since he had spent a lot on the film. The losses were recovered later, when they made 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', '2 States', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Hasee Toh Phasee' with the actors. The filmmaker had signed a three-film deal with the actors who were already stars and that helped to recover the loss of 'Student Of The Year' from these movies