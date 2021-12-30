Karan Johar shares a unseen photos from ‘Liger’ sets featuring Vijay Deverakonda

Karan Johar took to Instagram on Thursday morning to offer two exclusive behind-the-scenes photographs from Vijay Deverakonda's Liger.He captioned the post as, “An exclusive glance of the world of #Liger behind the camera! #LigerFirstGlimpse on DEC 31st @ 10:03AM.”While Vijay Deverakonda is seen looking into the lens in one photo, possibly after a shot, Deverakonda is also seen alongside Liger director Puri Jagannadh in the other.

Boxing champion Mike Tyson will also make an extended cameo appearance in Liger. Previously, both Ananya and Vijay had shared images with Tyson on their social media handles.Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.Liger will release on August 25, 2022.

