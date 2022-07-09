Karan Johar shares cast of remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, check out

Directed by Karan Johar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, released in 1998, was a milestone in the history of Bollywood. The film starred Shahrukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Now Karan Johar is planning to make a remake of the film. In a recent interview, if Karan Johar made a remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, what would be his star cast? That was the question. Then Karan Johar said that Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor will be my dream cast.

But at present there is no such plan. Karan Johar said he would like to see Ranveer Singh in the role of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt in the role of Kajol and Janhvi Kapoor in the role of Rani Mukherjee. Janhvi Kapoor will play that role perfectly. Because she can play the role of a college girl and a hot girl properly. At the same time, when asked what kind of film he wants to make for the children when they grow up, Karan Johar said, "Looking back today, I think the children have become very involved."

Also I’m not going to make a film just for them. I want to make a happy movie. Because children should only be given joy. Currently Karan Johar is back in his Koffee With Karan show. The show is back after three years.