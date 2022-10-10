Karan Johar sparks meme fest on social media after he deactivates his Twitter account

Bollywood ace director and producer, Karan Johar, on Monday deactivated his official Twitter account, minutes after sharing his last tweet.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director wrote, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!."

Minutes after sharing his last tweet, the director has now finally deactivated his official account.

Soon after Karan announced the news, netizens swamped the comment section.

While his fans seemed concerned about the director, eagle-eyed trollers didn't miss the opportunity to slam the 'Student of the year' director once again.

Take a look at some of the trolls:

"Nobody is going to miss you except @iamsrk," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Karan johar will use another fake account for sure."

KRK wrote, "Dear Karan, You have changed your phone number also. And now you are leaving #Twitter also. So how will I give you real report of your films in the future? It's not done bro!"

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director frequently gets trolled for his statements on his chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.

Post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, director Karan faced a lot of backlash on social media due to nepotism in Bollywood.

Previously, actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Saqib Saleem and director Shashank Khaitan had bid adieu due to Twitter due to 'toxicity' in the environment.

Sonakshi shared a post in which she wrote, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than Twitter these days!"

In the recent season, Karan faced social media trolling for discussing Vijay Deverakonda's sex life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be soon making his directorial comeback with an upcoming romantic comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor