Karan Johar Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Unauthorized Use of His Name in Film "Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar

Karan Johar has filed a case in the Bombay High Court against the producers of an upcoming film set to release this Friday. Titled 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar,' the movie's use of his name without permission has prompted Johar, known for directing 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' to seek legal action. He has submitted a plea for an immediate halt to the film's release, citing unauthorized use of his name in the title.

The plea has demanded a restriction and a restraining order on the release, against the producers IndiaPride Advisory and Sanjay Singh and writer-director Bablu Singh. This plea was presented before a single bench of Justice RI Chagla on Wednesday, and the court agreed to hear it on Thursday, June 13.



This plea has been filed on account of violating his personal rights and the rights to privacy and publicity. This particular suit submitted to the court, read, "These trailers and posters have caused and are continuing to cause irreparable loss and damage to the goodwill and reputation of Johar. Further, such a release of the film with the title containing his brand name 'Karan Johar,' together or in parts, will cause irreparable loss and damage to the goodwill and reputation which he has gained after investing huge amounts of time, effort, and money."



On work front for Karan, his last directorial was 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. On production front, his production 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' released recently and now he's gearing up for the release of 'Kill'.