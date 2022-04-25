Karan Johar to return with a new season of Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan is all set for a comeback with a new season. According to reports, Karan will wrap up major portions of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in May. After wrapping the ongoing schedule of the film, Karan will commence work on his chat show. The pre-production of the show is reportedly in full swing and the team will start shooting from mid-May. Reportedly, the show will go on air in June on the Star network.

It is expected to be a star-studded affair with the who’s who of the industry appearing on the show. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and many others will be appearing on the show. Rashmika Mandana who is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Mission Majnu will also be making her debut on the show. The newlywed couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too would make their first on-screen appearance post-wedding on Koffee with Karan season 7.Meanwhile, Karan's next directorial stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in theatres on February 10, 2023.

