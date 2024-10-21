Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Sells 50% Stake To Adar Poonawalla For ₹ 1000 Crore

Adar Poonawalla the CEO of Serum Institute of India has picked up a major stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productioins and Dharmatic Entertainment via Serene Productions. The deal is said to be valued at Rs. 1,000 crore. , will see Poonawalla's Serene Production acquire a 50% stake in the renowned production house, with Johar retaining the remaining 50%. Karan Johar, who has been at the helm of Dharma Productions for years, will continue in his role as Executive Chairman. Apoorva Mehta will also stay on as Chief Executive Officer, ensuring continuity in the company’s leadership. India's entertainment industry has been rapidly growing, fuelled by increased digital access and a diverse audience that is seeking high-quality content on multiple platforms. Dharma's legacy in storytelling will be combined with Poonawalla's strategic vision and resources to further grow the business, the company said in a press release.

The collaboration is expected to transform how content is created and delivered to audiences by integrating advanced technologies and innovative production methods. The goal is to engage audiences on a deeper level by producing content that reflects modern trends while still holding on to the emotional core that has made Dharma Productions a household name. Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar. We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come."

Karan Johar said, "From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights." Dharma Productions is one of India's leading film production and distribution companies, founded by Yash Johar in 1976 and now helmed by Karan Johar. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Dharma Productions has been at the forefront of the Indian film industry, producing critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. The company is known for films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhhie Gham, and more. Their last few movies were Kill, Bad Newz Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

