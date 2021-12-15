Karan Johar's family members tests negative for COVID, filmmaker says, his home not a virus hotspot

Karan Johar, his family members and staff have tested negative for COVID-19, the filmmaker announced in a statement on Wednesday morning. In fact, KJo said, he tested himself twice to be safe.Karan Johar's statement read: "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party". And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly.

My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all." On Tuesday, sanitation workers were photographed spraying disinfectant at Karan Johar as well as Kareena Kapoor's houses. Kareena, on Monday, revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In a note shared on her stories, she wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon (sic)."The BMC, on Tuesday, organised testing camps at Kareena's building.



