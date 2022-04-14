Karan Kundrra left awestruck at Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohtagi's dance performance

Mumbai, April 14 'Lock Upp' jailor Karan Kundrra was stunned looking at the performance by Payal Rohtagi and Poonam Pandey on the song 'Babuji zara dheere chalo'.

Poonam was wearing a cropped top and Payal had draped a red chunni over her dress.

Karan enters the house and bashes everyone as they had not shown any unity during a task. He also added on how unfair it is to him as a jailor, that he gave the inmates what they wanted but still there was no improvement.

The inmates are then taken to the 'Lock Upp Rang Munch Task' where for the first time, the audience dons a 'white mask. This indicates that they will not be judged this time.

Munawar gives a wonderful introduction to the act. While Mandana does a 2-minute monologue, and Kaaranvir does a 3-minute mime performance in which he recreates a few situations from the house.

Payal and Poonam danced to the song 'Babuji zara dheere chalo'.

