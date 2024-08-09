Karan Kundrra Poses With Akshay Kumar and ‘Khel Khel Mein’ Cast, Shares BTS Moments

Actor Karan Kundrra has won audiences over the years across various platforms, consistently delivering impressive performances. From his role in the film 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' to the web show 'Love Adhura', Karan has proven his versatility. Now, he continues to entertain viewers with his latest venture, the cooking comedy show 'Laughter Chefs', currently the top-rated non-fiction show in India.

Karan's hilarious cooking antics and playful bluffs in 'Laughter Chefs' have left audiences in stitches. Fans thoroughly enjoy this previously unexplored side of him, as they watch him whip up various dishes with a comedic twist. The show recently featured a special episode with the star cast of the upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein', including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. With Karan and Akshay both known for their sharp comic timing and playful banter, this episode is expected to be a laughter riot. Well, seeing the duo was an absolute delight and it will be also great to see them together in a film.

Karan shared moments from the shoot on Instagram, wishing the 'Khel Khel Mein' team all the best for their upcoming release. In his post, he wrote, "All the Best to the entire team of #KhelKhelMein for their release…! #LaughterChefs killin it!!!! @colorstv."