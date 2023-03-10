Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash no longer together?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adorable couples in the telly town. The couple met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and struck off instantly. The two have a massive fandom together and fans call them 'TejRan'. However, Karan Kundrra recently shared a tweet that sparked rumors and left admirers perplexed as to whether all was well between the two. Now, Tejasswi Prakash has finally spoken about the matter.

Karan recently shared a ‘shayari’ that read, “Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota (sic).” This led many to speculate about Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship. Soon afterward, Tejasswi put the matter to rest. “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life,” shared Tejasswi Prakash, speaking to Times Now. She also shared her views on marriage, and added, “So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret.” She concluded by saying, “We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company