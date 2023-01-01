Karan Singh Chhabra talks about his character in short film 'Continuity'

Mumbai, Jan 1 Karan Singh Chhabra is all set to be seen in a short film titled 'Continuity'. He said that his film is very different from others as it has a different kind of story.

The story revolves around a shooting crew member (production controller) who meets a hawker and the changes that to his life as a result of the meeting.

About his role, Karan said: "I play the role of a production controller who is a go-getter, multi-tasker, and can go to any extent to get things done on sets. I took inspiration from some of the real-life production controllers I have met during my acting career."

Other actors include advertising world personality Phalguni Khanna and Soundous Moifakir of 'Splitsvilla' fame from Morocco. As many as 28 characters appear in the 20-minute short film. The film is set to compete at prestigious international film festivals.

