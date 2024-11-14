Karan Singh Grover got ‘blessed by a Devi’ in Maldives

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actor Karan Singh Grover, who is currently relaxing during his family getaway in Maldives, revealed he got “blessed by a Devi” in the picturesque locale.

Karan took to Instagram stories, where he shared a video of him playing with his toddler daughter Devi on the beach. In the adorable video, Devi is seen putting sand on her father and the actor is taking blessings from her by touching the child’s feet.

He wrote as the caption: “Being blessed by a Devi.”

His wife and actress Bipasha Basu too shared a video of the father-daughter duo playing in the sand. In the clip, Karan is seen rolling on the beach as their little girl looks at him happily.

It was on November 12, when their daughter Devi turned two and Bipasha penned a heartfelt note. The actress shared a video featuring Devi. In the clip, the little girl is seen professing love for her mother and is heard saying “love you mommy” and singing a song for her.

The actress wrote as the caption: “No idea how time flew… Today Devi is 2 She is pure Joy. Thank you all for sending her so much love and warm wishes Durga Durga #deviturns2.”

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

Karan rose to stardom after playing the role of Armaan Malik in the popular show’ Dill Mill Gayye’. The medical drama aired from 2007 to 2010. It was a sequel to the hit series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Karan’s character’s love interest, was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand, followed by Sukirti Kandpal and later Jennifer Winget.

Karan is also known for his performances in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’. The actor has also appeared in films like ‘Alone’, ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Fighter.’

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee', got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'.

She was then seen in films such as 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others. She was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous'.

