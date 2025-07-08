Karan Tacker: Post ‘Khakee’, industry looks at me in a different way

Mumbai, July 8 Karan Tacker, who has been in the industry for almost seventeen years and has dabbled in formats such as TV along with OTT, doesn’t feel like he has arrived yet as an actor, as he’s always striving to do better. However, he added that after his performance in ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,’ the industry started seeing him differently.

Karan first appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” in a short role in 2008. He then got his debut role in the television show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi.

The actor was then seen in shows such as Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the 7th season, and Special OPS.

Asked when was the time he felt that you had made it as an actor, Karan told IANS, “I still don't feel it. I think that would be a very pompous thought because what is the endeavor of a general actor? To do better than what he has done. When you have to do better, the distance between better and today is challenging.”

“To find a project that is going to be more challenging, it will be more interesting. To do that, I feel that's where the struggle feels real.”

Karan shared that he doesn’t feel he has felt that he has “arrived” yet; however, his show ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ helped him get noticed differently in the industry.

“I don't think I feel like any projects truly made me feel like I have arrived. On a separate note, I feel I have had a certain amount of acceptance from the industry. I think post-Khaki, especially, the industry looks at me in a different way. I have a lot of work that I want to do.”

“I definitely have the luxury that I can sit at home and say I don't want to do these things; I just want to do this. I feel that's a big luxury for an actor, to work on his own time.”

Does he see the definition of stardom shifting?

“Yes, I feel like because what has happened is that today all of us are massively consumed. Like today I was taking a photo in CP, and now I am in CP. So today, as an actor, as an audience, you know what is going on with every single beat of life. So the general enigma, the mystery, has definitely reduced.”

He feels that is the new definition of stardom today.

“The new understanding of stardom today is that someone who is massively consumed, who is consumed on every single vertical—whether that's on social media, in terms of advertisements, brand engagements, or live performances. I feel like now that I have become a star—someone who is accessible and available everywhere, and people are consuming them so much more.”

