Karan Wahi binge watch 'doston ka kaam' on weekend

Mumbai, Aug 18 Actor Karan Wahi has shared a sneak peek into his weekend binge watching session, revealing that he is watching his 'doston ka kaam'-- Kritika Kamra, and Raghav Juyal's fantasy thriller series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan, who has 3.3 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a video which shows a clip of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'.

The handsome hunk tagged Kritika and Raghav in his post, and wrote: "Watching dosto ka kaam".

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is an adaptation of the Korean drama 'Signal'. The show is set across a timeline of three decades--1990, 2001 and 2016, blending mystery and science with a degree of mysticism.

It also stars Dhairya Karwa, and Aakash Dixit. Produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the series is directed by Umesh Bist.

It is streaming on Zee5.

Meanwhile, Karan is best known for his roles as Ranveer in teen drama series 'Remix', and Dr Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show 'Dill Mill Gayye'. He has also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India'.

The 38-year-old actor has been a part of TV shows like 'Shraddha', 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai', 'Teri Meri Love Stories', 'Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki', and 'Channa Mereya'.

He has been the host for reality shows like 'India's Next Superstars', 'India Ke Mast Kalandar', 'The Voice', 'Dance India Dance 7', 'Indian Pro Music League', 'Dance India Dance Super Moms', 'Indian Idol Junior', 'Nach Baliye 5', 'Nach Baliye 6', and 'Indian Idol 7'.

Karan is currently seen as Virat in the legal drama 'Raisinghani VS Raisinghani', which weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

Along with Jennifer Winget and Karani, the show features Reem Shaikh.

It streams on Sony LIV.

