Karan Wahi, Maanvi Gagroo share their working experience in 'Half Love, Half Arranged'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Actors Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi are gearing up for their next romedy series, 'Half Love, Half Arranged'. They talked about being part of this upcoming web series and also shared their shooting experience.

Maanvi, who was also seen in 'Four More Shots Please!' expressed her excitement about his new project and said that the story is interesting with a subtle message.

She said, "The show boasts a pretty stellar cast with a mix of senior actors and fresh faces. The script is very funny with very subtle messaging. The director, Simarpreet's take on the show is extremely fresh and I can't wait to bring this series to you."

It is the story of Riya Tanwar, who explores "arranged dating" after her three-year relationship ends and she meets different people to find a perfect partner. So, during the series, viewers can witness her bizarre interactions and unusual matches as she searches for true love.

While Karan, who has been part of shows like 'Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari', 'Dill Mill Gayye' and movies such as 'Daawat-e-Ishq', also shared his working experience in the series and said, "Shooting this project is going to be such a thrilling experience! It's a hilarious and relatable series that the audience will absolutely adore. Working alongside Maanvi and Simarpreet is going to be a thrilling experience as I am certain they have a lot to offer. I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming months of the shoot."

'Half Love, Half Arranged' is a romedy series that will be directed by Simarpreet Singh and it features Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi, Pulkit Makol, Shruti Jolly, Supriya Shukla, Grusha Kapoor, Amit Singh Thakur, Bhavya Grover, and Kashish Saluja. It will be streaming on Amazon miniTV.

