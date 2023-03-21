Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu having fun time with youngest daughter Gia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : It's always heartening to see your baby get initiated into a new thing. Television couple Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu were also elated as their youngest daughter Gia was initiated into swimming.

Taking to Instagram, Teejay posted a picture and a few videos where the little munchkin is seen playing with their parents at the poolside.

Teejay wrote in the caption, "The best is not 'yet to come.' It's already here.. in this moment. My little girl is overjoyed we brought her downstairs for a swim. That photo bomber in the back is happy because he's having such a great time with us! (He and I were busy with some work.. I suggested we leave everything & spend the day with the baby.) We had a beautiful afternoon.. the 'best' day. @karanvirbohra @thebabysnowflake

(Other two little ones were at school.)

Known for his role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Shararat', 'Naagin 2', Karanvir is a proud father of three daughters. The actor often treats fans with his family pictures. He got married to Tv personality Teejay in 2006.

In 2016, they became parents to twin daughters (Raya Bella and Vienna). In 2020, they welcomed their third one. Karanvir was last seen in the reality web show 'Lock Upp.'

