Karanvir Bohra confirmed as contestant for Kangana Ranaut hosted show 'Lock Upp'

TV actor Karanvir Bohra is confirmed as the latest addition to the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Show producer Ekta Kapoor, on Saturday, confirmed the news on her Instagram handle. She shared a short teaser clip introducing Bohra as the next participant on the upcoming reality show.

"@karanvirbohra ko hai qubool, hamaari queen ka har ek rule! Watch #LockUpp streaming soon on @altbalaji & @mxplayer," she captioned the post.

For the uninformed, Bohra will be joining previously announced celebrities Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, and Babita Phogat in the reality show.

Karanvir Bohra, who became a household name after playing the role of Yudi in the popular TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', was last seen in the third season of supernatural drama 'Naagin' that starred Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles.

For the unversed, Bohra had also participated in the 12th season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor