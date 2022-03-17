Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu stranded at Delhi airport with her three kids

Actress Teejay Sidhu found herself her three kids found themselves in unexpected trouble at the Delhi international airport on Wednesday. According to a report by The Times of India, the wife of actor Karanvir Bohra was caught up in a visa issue just before she was to board a flight to Dubai. The 42-year-old artist was at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi international airport with her three kids, Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra, Raya Bella Bohra, Vienna Bohra and was to take an Emirates flight to Dubai. However, she was disallowed to board the flight which took off at 4:15 pm, despite having her tickets for the same.

Speaking to The Times of India, Teejay said that it was at the check-in counter that she was told that she cannot embark on the flight she had booked for. Teejay told the national daily that the reason given by the flight authorities was that the visa of her two kids was only valid till January 2022, while the visa of her third kid was valid till March. The actress said that she did not understand how this happened since she had got the visas for all her three kids together. Teejay told the national daily, “The tickets have gone waste and the Emirates officials here acted very rude, especially a guy called Ujjal. Another girl by the name of Divya was of no help either." Continuing further she said, "How this happened is beyond my comprehension. I had got the visas for all my three kids together. What ruffled me further was that I was told that I need to go to the Immigration Office in a cab and get it all cleared. The 4:15 pm flight for which I was booked took off. It was only later that a senior from Emirates told me that I could speak to the Immigration office they had at the airport. Once I went there, things got sorted. Pray, why couldn't I have been told this before?"

She added that she has been asked to buy new tickets for herself, otherwise move out of the airport premises. "They are saying I was late to arrive but then why did they stop me only at the customs counter after issuing me boarding passes. I have put my foot down, let them throw me out and I shall see. I will buy my new tickets alright- but can't they wait for a lady who has three little kids, one of whom is an infant? They have said that they'll call the security for me and I have told them that they can do whatever they want. I shall buy the tickets at my convenient hour. " She also said, "I want to see how they can throw me out." Teejay's husband Karanvir Bohra is currently featuring on the reality show Lock Upp as a contestant which is produced by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

