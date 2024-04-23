Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others pour love on Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's son Rana on his 1st birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and others extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's son, Rana, as he turned one on Tuesday.

The couple celebrated their son's birthday with a joyful celebration, sharing glimpses of the festivities on social media.

The two took to their Instagram to share adorable pictures from the birthday celebration, featuring their little one in matching floral outfits as he turned one-year-old.

The couple captioned their post, "Happy ONE to our eternal sunshine Rana There's nothing we're more proud of than being your Mama and Papa"

Taking to her Instagram Story Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday darling Rana (red hearts and rainbow)

Apart from Kareena, Alia Bhatt liked their post and Kiara Advani commented, "Loveeeeee (red heart)"

Riddhima Kapoor also took to her Instagram Story to extend her wish wrote, "Sweetheart (red hearts)

Reema Kapoor, who is Armaan's mother, is the youngest sister of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor.

Armaan and Anissa got engaged in 2019 and married in February 2020. Their post-wedding reception was attended by several Bollywood stars. Their baby shower was a private event with close friends and family members.

Armaan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, directed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's brother Arif Ali. He also worked as an assistant director on the sets of My Name Is Khan (2010), Student Of The Year (2012), and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012).

