Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share a cute liplock!

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The duo were spotted right below their residence, and as always the paparazzi made sure to click them. But what caught our attention was the cute moment shared by the couple as they kissed each other on the lips, while their elder son Taimur hung on his daddy’s shoulder.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saif was recently seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Up next, he is gearing up for the release of Adipurush. In the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer, which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Saif is essaying the role of Ravana.On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and received immense love for her character. Up next, she will now feature in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.