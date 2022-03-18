Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Holi in Maldives with family

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mini break currently as she is enjoying her time with family in Maldives. Now the Refugee actress shared a glimpse of her Holi celebration from Maldives. In the pic, Kareena was seen dressed in a black beachwear and was sitting in the sand with her little munchkin. She was flaunting a no make up look and had tied her hair in a back bun. The mother and son duo were trying to make a sandcastle and Jeh looked quite intrigued while playing in the sand.

Kareena wrote, “On Holi, we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!” along with heart emoticons. Soon, Manish Malhotra took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the mother-son duo. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump and is slated to release on August 11 this year. Besides, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh’s next which will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles.