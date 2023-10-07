Kareena Kapoor Khan kickstarts shooting for 'Singham Again,' shares BTS pic from film sets

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has officially commenced filming for "Singham Again," the latest addition to filmmaker Rohit Shetty's celebrated cop cinematic universe. This action-packed venture marks the third instalment in the iconic "Singham" series, headlined by Ajay Devgn, which originally kicked off with "Singham" in 2011, followed by "Singham Returns" in 2014, also featuring Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to express her excitement about working with Rohit Shetty again. She wrote, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favorite directors... This is my fourth film with him…and of course not the last… Ready Steady Go… @itsrohitshetty," sharing a snapshot from the film's set.

In "Singham Returns," Kareena portrayed the character of Avni Kamat, the love interest of Bajirao Singham, portrayed by Ajay Devgn.

Media reports have also hinted at an impressive ensemble cast for "Singham Again," featuring Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are set to reprise their roles as Sangram Simmba Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi, respectively.