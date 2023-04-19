Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for selfie in Mumbai traffic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, often gives a sneak peek into her life.

On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and shared a grumpy face as she was stuck in traffic.

She wrote, "Anyone else stuck in traffic?"

Then, she dropped a black and white picture from the sets of 'The Crew' featuring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She captioned, "My Crew".

On the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next film. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor