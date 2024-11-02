Kareena Kapoor Khan romanticizes "Diwali sunsets" with "love" Saif Ali Khan

Male [Maldives], November 2 : Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Maldives with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh.

They celebrated Diwali amidst azure Indian Ocean waters as well. On Friday, Bebo took to Instagram and shared a few romantic pictures with Saif as the couple romanticised "Diwali sunset".

In one of the images, Saif and Kareena are seen kissing each other.

"Diwali sunsets with my Love #2024," she captioned the post.

Kareena looked stunning in a floral dress. On the other hand, Saif opted for a comfy kurta pyjama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On Thursday, extending her Diwali wishes to her Instagram family, Kareena wrote, "Dare to dream... Look ahead...Look after your mind and heart...Feel the light...Happy Diwali Friends #2024."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13.

The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

This Diwali, she also came up with 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor