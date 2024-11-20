Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff cast their vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out to cast their vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Kareena was seen dressed in a white kurta and denim jeans, while, Saif Ali Khan wore a white t-shirt with black track pants.

Actor Tiger Shroff was also spotted at a booth as he arrived to cast his vote.

Actor Rajat Kapoor arrived to cast his vote. After casting his vote for Maharashtra Elections 2024, he told ANI, "... Mumbai has been low on it (voting percentage) always, its a tradition with Mumbai... It's possible that people are disappointed that they vote for somebody but it does not end up where it is supposed to... I hope for a government that is proactive, pro-people, and inclusive."

Actor Aamir Ali added, "Each and every person has to vote. We should vote, not take this day as a holiday."

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent. Thane recorded 49.76 per cent.

The state is witnessing fierce competition, with a total of 4,136 candidates vying for seats, including 2,086 independent contenders.

Among the political factions in the race, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting 149 seats, has formed an alliance with Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). They are up against the opposition, comprising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to reclaim ground in the state's political landscape.

The results will be announced on November 23.

