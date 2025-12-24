Kareena Kapoor says 'May you look 30 forever' in a special birthday wish for Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, Dec 24 As veteran actor Anil Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor penned a sweet birthday wish for him on social media.

Calling Anil the "OG of everything", she wished him on his special day from her and husband Saif Ali Khan's side. Bebo wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Anil Ji..(red heart and rainbow emojis) You are the OG of everything and both Saifu and me love you lots...(sic)."

Dropping a photo of the 'Mr India' actor from his younger days on her Insta Stories, she added, "May you always look 30 forever...Big hug (red heart emoji) @anilskapoor."

Refreshing your memory, Kareena and Anil were seen together in the 2005 musical romantic drama, "Bewafaa", which also starred Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, and Shamita Shetty in key roles.

Wishes have been pouring in for Anil on his special day.

Director and choreographer, Farah Khan took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and treated the netizens with a throwback photo where both Anil and Farah are seen smiling at the camera.

"Happy birthday dearest papaji.. @anilskapoor (red heart emoji_ #legend U inspire me everyday (sic)," the 'Om Shanti Om' maker wished.

Posting a more recent photo of the two, Farah added,"Me & benjaminButton.. @anilskapoor happy birthday."

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who has collaborated with Anil on several projects, also expressed his desire to work with him again soon.

He penned, "Dear @anilskapoor sir you are a ROCKSTAR! Wish you a very happy birthday! Be it #Musafir #ShootoutAtWadala #24India or touchwood the film that i will hopefully soon direct you in, your passion, support, love has been a huge inspiration to me. You backed me when very few did and never stopped believing in me! Love you always sir! (sic)"

Many others from the fraternity, such as Kajol, and Anupam Kher also used social media to shower love on Anil on his birthday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor