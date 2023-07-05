Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of 'Zoom meeting' view

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Actor Kareena Kapoor has treated her fans with a 'Zoom meeting view'.

On Wednesday, The 'Lal Singh Chaddha' actor took to Instagram Story and shared a picture of the view from her room. The pictures show the pool area with blue skies and lots of trees and a beach in the background.

She wrote, "Zoom meeting view for the day."

Kareena also posted a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan with a beautiful view. In the picture, Saif looks handsome in a dark blue shirt with black goggles.

Recently, The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor gave her fans a sneak peek into her beach day on Instagram stories. She captioned the post, "Summer times."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'. Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh, on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor