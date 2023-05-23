Kareena Kapoor shares "Goa Night" selfie in red lip look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming film 'The Crew', shared a selfie in a red lip look.

Kareena took to Instagram story and treated fans with a new selfie but from the new location.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen in a black top and a red lip look.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Goa Nights with a red lip."

Actors Kriti Sanon and Tabu on Sunday, jetted off to Goa for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'The Crew'.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a boomerang video with Tabu in which they could be seen having tea inside the plane which she captioned, "Chai pe characha. Missing you @kareenakapoorkhan #TheCrew. #rheakapoor The Crew has boarded."

Reacting to the video, Kareena wrote, "Where are the biscuits ladies? See you tomorrow."

Responding to Kareena's message, Kriti wrote, "Umm.. we will have to manage with Goa ke biscuits! @tabutiful finished the Dilli wala box. #CrewKiChai."

Apart from their fuun banter, the 'Mimi' actor also shared a selfie on her story and captioned it, "Goa. #TheCrew."

'The Crew' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

