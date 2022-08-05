Kareena Kapoor talks on box office failure of brother Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera

Kareena Kapoor Khan in her recent interview with a news portal spoke on Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Shamshera which didn't go well with the audience. Talking about the film Kareena said “I am nobody to talk about a particular film because (a) I haven’t seen the film. And (b) I think everybody operates differently. Everybody, kind of, treats and takes their film very differently. Like I said, some people are very attached and some people are not.”

“So, it is a very individualistic kind of thing. Every actor operates and comes from a different area and every director does. To comment on that would be very wrong on my part,” she added.

Ranbir Kapoor has made his comeback after four years in the industry through Shamshera. But the film didn't do well at the box office, just after the days of its release it washout from the theaters. The 150 crore budget film only managed to earn 40 crores at the box office.

Directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

