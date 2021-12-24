Kareena Kapoor's genome sequencing report for Omicron comes negative

The genome sequencing report of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for Omicron variant of COVID-19 has come negative, confirmed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor has been in quarantine ever since she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in December after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. She had released a statement confirming that she is was in isolation.

Her post read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, Karan did not contract it. Bebo's house help had later also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor