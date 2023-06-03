Kareena, Saif step out for family dinner with Karsma Kapoor, pics go viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spent Friday night in the best way.

The duo went for a family dinner in Mumbai with sister Karisma Kapoor and uncle Kunal Kapoor.

Mumbai-based paps clicked them while they were exiting a restaurant.

They all were seen laughing before parting ways. All were dressed in casuals.

Kareena opted for a white kurta, black trousers and matching sandals.

Saif was seen in a black shirt and denims. Karisma wore a black top, a beige skirt and black heels. Kunal Kapoor was seen in a blue kurta and pyjama.

Karisma took to Instagram Stories and shared a few pictures form her family dinner.

She shared a photo of a ramen bowl and tagged the restaurant. Karisma also added the hashtagLolo loves. The actor also posted a mirror selfie as she posed inside a lift. She wrote, along with the picture, "Liftie after long."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in 'The Crew'.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Saif has 'Adipurush' in his kitty. The film will see Saif in the role of Ravana.

Karisma has 'Brown' and 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty.

