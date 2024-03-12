Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon set the dance floor on fire in 'Ghagra' song from 'Crew'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 : A new song 'Ghagra' from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew' has been unveiled.

'Ghagra' is a party anthem in which the terrific trio radiates infectious energy, joyously celebrating amidst the dynamic beats of the dance number set in a vibrant club space. It is the reprised version of Ila Arun's iconic song.

Take a look at the video of the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIPS (@tips)

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bada**" air hostesses.

From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle.The highlight of the teaser is Tabu hilariously hurling abuses. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also marked their blink-and-miss appearances in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser's link, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, " Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai#CrewTeaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma."The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor