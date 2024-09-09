Karen Elson ties knot with Lee Foster, hosts star-studded wedding featuring Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey in guest list

Los Angeles, Sep 9 Singer-songwriter Karen Elson has exchanged wedding vows with art collector and curator Lee Foster. The two got married at Electric Lady Studios, the music studio founded by Jimi Hendrix and where the groom is now a managing partner.

The couple celebrated a star-studded wedding which featured a guest list that included Taylor Swift, Rosalia, Lana Del Rey, Karlie Kloss, Linda Evangelista and others, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Elson, 45, gushed about her big day in a post on Instagram on Sunday, September 8, as she shared a photo of herself in her white Valentino wedding gown.

As per ‘People’, the dress featured intricate lace details and a high neckline. "I can’t help thinking no word will ever be able to capture the depth of my gratitude. Alessandro created a wedding dress beyond my wildest dreams. Never have I felt more beautiful or more myself", she wrote in the caption, referring to Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele.

She later posted a heartfelt message to her guests on her Instagram Stories, as she wrote, “This past month has been a joyful frenzy of happiness. We have so many people to thank and we will get around to that eventually, but most importantly we love our friends and family and thank you for sharing this with us”.

Taylor Swift wore a cream floral-print dress with cutouts on the side and a romantic corset design on the back. She paired the pretty look with strappy heels and her signature red lip. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce kept it sleek in an all-black ensemble with a gold watch and a chain. Lana Del Rey, 39, attended the wedding accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene. The two were photographed leaving the venue with the singer wearing a baby blue halter-neck dress and the alligator tour guide sporting a dark blue suit.

