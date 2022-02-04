Karishma Tanna looks resplendent in yellow for her mehendi ceremony

The bride-to-be, actor Karishma Tanna on Friday gave a glimpse into her and her beau Varun Bangera's mehendi ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared a series of pictures from the pre-wedding festivity.

Decked in a yellow lehenga, Karishma looked alluring as she paired her outfit with matching jewellery and flowers in her hair. On the other hand, Bangera looked dapper in a rust-red outfit, giving a perfect complement to his ladylove's attire.

"Mehendi Hai," Karishma captioned the post.

Several social media users including members of the entertainment industry showered the couple with praises and congratulatory wishes.

Karishma and Varun will reportedly tie the knot on February 5.

( With inputs from ANI )

