Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit come together for 'Dance Of Envy' on Dance Deewane sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit delighted their fans with a mini-reunion on the Dance Deewane sets.

The actors, known for their collaboration in the hit film 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' took us down memory lane as they recreated the iconic 'Dance of Envy', a video of which went viral on Instagram.

In the video, Madhuri and Karisma showcased their charm while recreating the dance number, with Suniel Shetty cheering them on.

As soon as the video fans flooded the comments section.

One of them wrote, "Seems like it was yesterday they still young omg."

Another one commented, "Two OG legends together."

"OMG ... The reunion we didn't know we needed," penned a third user.

Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1997 movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan in the main role. Even after 25 years, the film remains iconic. Shiamak Davar, who debuted as a choreographer with Dil Toh Pagal Hai, noted that the film had a significant impact on the industry. The movie's timeless dance sequences, such as Le Gayi Le Gayi and Dance Of Envy, continue to captivate audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is garnering apperception for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak', which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, was last seen in the Marathi film 'Panchak'. Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is around Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot.

She was also seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

