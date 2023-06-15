Karisma shares throwback picture with Kareena, fans want to know who Bebo was stalking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On Thursday, Karisma raised the temperature with a bikini photo, capturing the attention of netizens on social media. She wrote, "Pouting while the sister is Scrolling. #rolereversal #throwback #sistersquad."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctgib05LFJD/

In the photo, Karisma Kapoor can be seen taking a selfie on a beach. She wore a blue bikini with black sunglasses.

Kareena can be seen lying on a swing while scrolling on her phone.

Karisma's post tickled fans' curiosity in no time."Behind this girl zooming his crush photo", one of the users wrote.

Another fan commented, " She zooming in."

"Haha just sibling things!", a social media asked.

Recently, Karisma dropped a video with Madhuri and captioned it, "Dance of Envy Friendship."

In the video, Karisma and Madhuri can be seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Balam Pichkari' from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

