"Karma comes after everyone": Arjun pens strong note after Malaika Arora's fake pregnancy news go viral

Rumours about Malaika Arora's pregnancy has sent the internet into a tizzy. According to a few entertainment portals, Malaika is expecting her first child with beau Arjun Kapoor and the couple reportedly shared the good news with some close friends during their London trip. However, Arjun Kapoor slammed the fake reports in a strong worded note.

A day after the news, Arjun Kapoor has now shared a cryptic post via his social media account on how ‘what goes around, comes around’.Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun shared a message that read, “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.” The reports did not go down well with the much-in-love duo, who lashed out at the website for their fake news. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. The duo announced their relationship publicly in 2019 after Malaika's separation with husband Arbaaz Khan.

