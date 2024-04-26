Karnataka: Actor Darshan casts his vote at polling booth in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 : Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa cast his vote at a polling booth in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The actor, clad in a casual outfit, arrived at his designated polling station in Bengaluru to get his finger inked.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Actor Darshan cast his vote at a polling booth in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru today. (Source: Darshan's team)#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/VaGOe9DqPR —(@ANI) April 26, 2024

Fourteen seats in Karnataka went to the polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the second phase in 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) ended at 6 pm.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased general elections was conducted successfully on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs.

According to the Election Commission, the overall voter turnout in the opening phase was recorded at over 62 per cent.

The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor