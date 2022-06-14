Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai breaks down in tears after watching 777 Charlie

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai broke down after watching Rakshit Shetty's new film 777 Charlie on June 13. 777 Charlie, which celebrates the bond between a man and his dog, was released in theatres on June 10 in five languages. Basavaraj Bommai couldn't hold back his tears after watching 777 Charlie as he remembered his dog. A picture of the chief minister has emerged where he was seen crying profusely after watching the film.

@CMofKarnataka breaks down after watching Kannada movie Charlie 777. The movie is about bond between a dog and a human. CM Bommai remembered his dog Snooby which passed away last year and broke down. pic.twitter.com/ZQk3F2XRpP — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) June 14, 2022

Talking about the movie the CM said that a dog's love is unconditional and that the emotions in the dog's eyes are clearly witnessed in the movie. “There have been movies about dogs but this movie shows animals with emotions. The dog expresses its emotions through its eyes. The movie is good, and everyone should watch it. I keep talking about unconditional love. A dog’s love is unconditional love, which is pure,” he said. The film depicts the bond between a man and his pet dog Charlie. It has gathered thousands of fans since its release. It portrays the story of a reclusive man, who finds his redemption in a four-legged princess named Charlie. The movie doesn't only establish a man-animal relationship but is also a travel film. After the release of the movie Mangalore police named their new sniffer dog Charlie and held a special ceremony for the dog.

